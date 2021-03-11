Local insurance agent recognized by North Country agency with top performing award

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local insurance agent earned a top award Wednesday for his dedication to his region.

The Grimsley Agency, which has five locations across New York State, awarded Tonino Alteri, based in Watertown with 2020 agent of the year award.

According to Owner Don Grimsley, this award was based on production and loss ratios.

Grimsley shared that Alteri produced the highest number of new policies, referrals and is loved in the Northern Tier by his clients.

This award is internal to the Grimsley Agency and was given to Tonino Alteri on March 10, 2021.