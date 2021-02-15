Local IT service company donates new phone system to Watertown Urban Mission to adapt during COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An IT service company based in Watertown and Syracuse recently donated a new phone system to the Watertown Urban Mission.

CREG Systems, who has managed the Watertown Urban Mission’s phones, alarms and cameras for two decades announced on Monday that they recently donated and installed an upgrade to the mission’s Nortel phone system.

According to CREG, this upgrade allows the Urban Mission to utilize new features such as remote worker or mobility integration, built-in multi-level auto attendant, instant messaging, voicemail to email integration, and easy system and user administration.

The company shared that this donation was ultimately to assist the Watertown Urban Mission’s staff and North Country residents adapt during COVID-19.

“We at CREG Systems have always believed in the Urban Mission’s vision and recognize how important their work is for the community,” said CREG Systems President Jason Wendt. “Communication is vital during this global pandemic as people are relying on community organizations for help now more than ever.”

Additionally Watertown Urban Mission Executive Director Dawn Cole shared her gratitude following the donation.

“We truly appreciate our longstanding partnership with CREG Systems. This generous donation of a much-needed upgrade to our phone system has revolutionized our communications infrastructure, allowing us to be more responsive to our friends and neighbors in need.”