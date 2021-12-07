LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many local children recently went on a shopping trip to remember.

On Saturday, December 4 the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 13th Annual Shop with a Cop Program which invited local children to shop with law enforcement and local EMS personnel.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received over $6,000 in donations from area businesses, participating agencies and individuals which allowed 28 Lewis County children to participate in the event.

Agencies that shopped with local children included the Beaver Falls Fire Department, Constableville Fire Department, Copenhagen Fire Department, 3-G Fire Department, Harrisville Fire Department, Lowville Fire Department, Lyons Falls Fire Department, Martinsburg Fire Department, New Bremen Fire Department, Port Leyden Fire Department, Turin Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lewis County Probation Office, Lewis County Emergency Management, Lowville Police Department, New York State Police, New York State Court Officers, New York State Forest Rangers and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.