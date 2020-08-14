Local law enforcement join New York dairy farmers for Canton food distribution

Madrid, N.Y., dairy farmer David Fisher (center) joined more than 40 North Country law enforcement officers to distribute milk at a drive coordinated by American Dairy Association North East in Canton, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 13.

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country dairy farmers teamed up with local law enforcement to distribute milk and food to community members.

On August 13, more than 40 New York law enforcement officers distributed 2,100 gallons of milk and 21,000 pounds of food at the State University of New York at Canton.

Participating families received two gallons of milk and a 20-pound box of food, which included produce, meat and other dairy products, nearly 500 cars received products.

“These milk drives are important because we need to take care of the people who live here in our local communities, and we are also able to move product since the supply chain is well-stocked right now,” said Dairy Farmer David Fisher. “When people can’t afford to buy our products, there is more excess and waste, so the combination during this pandemic actually helps both sides.”

New York State Trooper Jennifer Fleishman, New York State Police Information Officer, said, “We have a strong partnership with our fellow law enforcement entities, and we all have the same passion to serve our communities.”

The event was put on through American Dairy Association North East and Renzi Foodservice with government-funded grants through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

