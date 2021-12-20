JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local law enforcement officers helped raise money to support non-profit organizations that benefit the community.

The funds were raised through the 2021 Annual Law Enforcement Golf Tournament on September 25. The tournament is organized by the Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff’s Benevolent Association local 3928 and the Jefferson County Corrections local 3089.

This year the event raised $2007.50 for the American Heart Association and $2007.50 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Last week, the Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff’s Benevolent Association President John Gleason presented the check to Stacey Spaziani from the American Heart Association.