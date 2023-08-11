WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A number of law enforcement agencies in northern and central New York teamed up to raise money for Special Olympics New York on Friday, August 11 at local Dunkin’ Donuts locations.

Officers were at both the Washington Street and Arsenal Street locations in Watertown to help raise money for the New York chapter of the Special Olympics in the “Go For the Gold” event.

Go For the Gold is a grassroots event that brings the law enforcement family out to local Dunkin’ Donuts locations to greet and interact with the public while supporting the cause.

There were 46 locations that took part in the event. Special Olympic NY staff members were on hand at the Arsenal Street location to answer questions.