Local lawmaker introduces legislation to restore travel at U.S.-Canada border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — U.S. lawmakers that represent the North Country are continuing to push for the reopening of the Northern Border.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced that she and Senator Steve Daines have introduced a bill to begin restoring travel at the United States and Canada border.

The legislation titled “Restoring Northern Border Travel Act,” according to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, would required the Department of Homeland Security to expand categories of permitted travel across the border.

These categories would include individuals travel with family, property or business interests currently not labeled “essential.” Additionally, the bill would required the DHS to submit a plan to Congress and begin implementing a plan to fully restore non-essential travel at the Northern Border.

This is less than one week after the restriction on non-essential travel between the two countries was again extended through to July 21, 2021.

“Our communities have waited over a year for clarity and signs of progress, yet this administration keeps extending the closures without a promising end in sight,” stated Congresswoman Stefanik. “This bill will allow families to reconnect with their loved ones and property owners to access their own homes, and will begin to restore the prosperous economic partnership that border communities share with our northern neighbors.”

Specifically, as written in legislation text, if the “Restoring Northern Border Travel Act” was passed, the following individuals would be permitted to cross the border into the United States at land ports of entry:

Traveling to visit an immediate or extended family member who is a United States citizen or permanent resident

Traveling to visit property, including boats, within the United States, both owned or leased

An individual traveling to the United States to attended business meetings or site-visits

An individual traveling directly to a United States airport to board a flight to a United States or international destination

These changes would be required to be made within 10 days of passing the bill.

More on the Restoring Northern Border Travel Act can be found on the U.S. Congress website.