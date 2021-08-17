Local lawmakers call for investigation into OnlyFans’ online child exploitation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Local lawmakers are pushing for investigation into the website OnlyFans’.

In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, members of Congress, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, requested an investigation into the claimed facilitation of the sale of Child Sex Abuse Material by the website OnlyFans, as well as an investigation into solicitation of sexual activity with minors.

Specifically in the letter, members of Congress highlighted the recent increase in child exploitation on OnlyFans. Congressmembers requested that the Department of Justice investigate all content sold on the platform, as well as the framework OnlyFans uses to report sales of child exploitation.

Additionally, the letter detailed how the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has seen an increase of Child Sex Abuse Material on OnlyFans in the past two years, with at least 80 cases identified by the Center in 2021. The letter went on to add that OnlyFans was named one of the top contributors to online sexual exploitation in the United States by the National Center on Sexual Exploitations.

Lawmakers urged for the Department of Justice to lead an investigation into OnlyFans and focus on the prevalence of Child Sex Abuse Material on the website, and what measures it has to prevent, reduce and respond to this content; the prevalence of missing or abducted children linked to content on OnlyFans; and the use of direct messaging on OnlyFans to solicit prostitution.

In response, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik further advocated for the prevention of child abuse.

“I will not back down from ensuring our children are protected from bad actors exploiting the internet,” Stefanik said in a press release. “Our nation’s children deserve better protection online, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them into greater isolation. I am calling on the DOJ to put an end to this exploitation, so America’s children can have a safer, better future.”

The full letter sent by 100 members of Congress can be read below: