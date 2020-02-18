Local leaders working to revitalize Sci-Tech Museum, help patients at Samaritan Medical Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson Leadership Institute Class of 2020 is taking advantage of the extra day this leap year by hosting Leap of Kindness Day, but their efforts extend beyond February 29. April Bennett, Project Leader for JLI’s Leap of Kindness Day, said the class is adopting a few programs in addition to the work they are doing on leap day this year.

Members of the JLI class are giving the Sci-Tech Museum of Watertown a face-lift. The team is working to revitalize the center, encouraging families to rediscover the Sci-Tech Museum this spring.

The class is also working with the pediatric ward and Walker Cancer Center at Samaritan Medical Center, doing what they can to make the time there for patients as enjoyable as possible.

April said, “We know that people go there because things are not going well and there’s a lot of stress, so what can we do to alleviate some of that stress?” The class is putting together care packages and collecting items that will make patients and families more comfortable.

They are encouraging community members to collect donations to be dropped off on Saturday, February 29 from 10am-2pm at Salmon Run Mall or the Samaritan Medical Center Cafeteria.

Items needed include:

Samaritan Medical Center Pediatrics : New toys for children ages zero to three; DVD players; DVD’s; Leapfrog games; X-box; Smart TVs; plastic building blocks; toiletry products for patients’ parents; vouchers for hospital Starbucks’ location; coffee and food gift cards or coupons.

: New toys for children ages zero to three; DVD players; DVD’s; Leapfrog games; X-box; Smart TVs; plastic building blocks; toiletry products for patients’ parents; vouchers for hospital Starbucks’ location; coffee and food gift cards or coupons. Walker Center for Cancer Care : Gas gift cards for transportation; comfort care package items; binders with pockets; pens; notepads; warm cotton socks; mints; sour candy; hand sanitizer; lotion and other personal care items. All items must be new.

: Gas gift cards for transportation; comfort care package items; binders with pockets; pens; notepads; warm cotton socks; mints; sour candy; hand sanitizer; lotion and other personal care items. All items must be new. Sci-Tech Center: Lockable file cabinet; 35 mm film reel winder; electronic cash register; small display units; high intensity strobe light; laptops with color display; high intensity illuminator; DVD players; bicycle generators; and scrap plexi-glass sheets (clean)

A full list of requested items from participating agencies for Leap of Kindness Day can be found on the JLI Class of 2020’s Facebook page.

