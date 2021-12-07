CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital received a donation from a local group in November, otherwise known as Diabetes Awareness Month.

The Carthage Area Hospital Foundation’s Diabetes Education Fund has again recieved a donation from the Carthage Lions Club.

Donating during Diabetes Awareness Month has become a local tradition of the Carthage Lions Club. Since 2009 it has raised money for the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation’s Diabetes Education Fund.

This year, the Lions Club donated $700 to the CAHF. Proceeds were raised from raffle baskets that were placed at Carthage Savings and Loan for several weeks. This funding will now help support diabetes education in the North Country.

“We are extremely grateful of the generosity from our local Lions Club,” CAHF Executive Director Taylour Scanlin said in a press release. “Their platform is geared towards advocacy for the blind and visually impaired and diabetes can cause vision loss and blindness in some individuals. Their fundraising allows us to purchase materials for our diabetes education program, among other items to help individuals manage their diabetes.”

The Foundation’s Diabetes Education Fund was created by Carthage Area Hospital’s Nutrition Department. Patients of the program are given instructions by Registered Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, Carly Draper, RD, CDN, CDE.

Draper works with patients to cover an array of topics such as health eating, physical actiivity, blood glucose monitoring, medications and diabetes and family.

A physician’s referral is required to participate in the program. For more infromation call 315-519-5468 or email cdraper@cahny.org.