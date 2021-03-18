Local man dies after four-wheeler falls through ice on St. Lawrence River

CHIPPEWA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local man lost his life on Thursday after his four-wheeler fell through the ice in Chippewa Bay on the St. Lawrence River.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that approximately 12:30 p.m., dispatchers responded to call where a four-wheeler had broken through the ice approximately 500 yards offshore on the St. Lawrence River, in Chippewa Bay.

According to investigators, Randy L. Robinson and Ronald K. Bouchard were traveling on a 1991 Yamaha four- wheeler when they broke through the ice.

Investigators reported thatRobinson was unable to exit the water. His body was later recovered underwater.

Bouchard was able to escape and make it to shore.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement in response to Thursday’s incident.

The Sheriff’s Office cannot stress enough that the ice conditions at this time are extremely unsafe. The rapidly deteriorating ice conditions can change in a matter of hours. We ask that no one be on the ice at this time due to the poor and changing conditions.

St. Lawrence County Deputies were assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, New York State DEC, Hammond, Morristown, Brier Hill, Ogdensburg, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Parisvhille, Massena and the U.S. Coast Guard.