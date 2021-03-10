Local man emerges as candidate for Watertown City Council

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new candidate has announced his campaign for Watertown City Councilman.

Cliff Onley, local Watertown resident announced on Tuesday night that he is officially running to fill a seat on Watertown’s City Council.

According to Onley, his campaign is focused on “Choose Progress,” tackling ongoing debates in the City such as the Watertown Fire Department, the expansion of the Citi-Bus system, development of the “River District” and building an indoor water park.

Onley shared the following in his public campaign announcement on his Facebook page:

Nothing has been done to address the opportunity we have for a municipal power system and lower property taxes.We need to do more for our young people and our families.Better is possible. So, join me this year.

Cliff Onley is currently petitioning to run for Watertown City Council during the Fall of 2021.