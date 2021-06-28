Local midwife joins Carthage Area Hospital OB/GYN Clinic

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new midwife has joined an OB/GYN clinic in Carthage.

Carthage Area Hospital announced on Monday that Bridget Quinn, CNM has joined Women’s Way to Wellness in Carthage.

According to CAH, Quinn is a board-certified midwife and recieved her M.S. in Nursing, Nurse-Midwifery in 2020 from Frontier Nursing University. Before receiving her masters, earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Binghamton University in 2014.

“Bridget is a compassionate CNM with extensive training in providing high quality care,” shared Administrator of Outpatient Clinics and Business Development Mark DeCilles. “She’s becoming an established member of our community and we are very excited to have her join our team at Woman’s Way to Wellness. She is the perfect match for our organization and our community and she will complement our other established providers on our team by bringing her midwifery skillset to the organization.”

Prior to joining CAH, Quinn worked at Samaritan Medical Center, Henderson Hospital, St. Luke’s Wood River in Indiana and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York.

“I’ve worked in a variety of settings in maternal and women’s health for the past seven years and I’m very excited to join the team at Women’s Way to Wellness,” expressed Quinn. “I chose midwifery to partner with women in their healthcare throughout the many transitions in their lives. I strive to meet my patients exactly where they are in their health journey, to address their needs and desires, and to provide a safe and empowering environment.”

Women’s Way to Wellness offers comprehensive OB & GYN services, as well as Prenatal Care Assistance Program for uninsured pregnant mothers.

Quinn officially started practicing at the clinic at the end of May 2021.