Local military spouse shares power of a picture with families in need

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50 is recognizing Remarkable Women from across the North Country. Allie Nettles-Casey is a military spouse, a mother and the owner/operator and photographer of Picture This by Allie.

Allie uses her photography business to give sessions to families in need, allowing them to be able to capture and keep happy memories during challenging times.

She focuses on the “power of a picture,” something she describes as a moment that was fleeting, that can now be yours forever.

ABC50 is recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities, honoring the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Four local North Country women are being highlighted throughout February and March, who will be considered for Nexstar's nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award.

You can find out more about ABC50’s Remarkable Women here.

