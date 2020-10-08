Local North Country food hub reaches $100K in online sales in five months

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Star Food Hub recently began selling locally grown food and has reported extreme success.

The North Star Food Hub began their sales in May 2020, and services Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence Counties. As of October 5, the online sales have already exceeded $100,000 for the year.

The Food Hub collaborates with Cornell Cooperative Extension Associations and New York State Agriculture and Markets to help local producers expand production. The regional initiative has provided fresh produce, dry goods, meat and dairy products.

According to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, “it provides a platform for local producers to sell local foods to area restaurants, grocery stores, food retailers, corner stores, schools, hospitals, and other institutions.”

The project is currently funding through a statewide grant which was administered by the Cornell Cooperative Extension.

