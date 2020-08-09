Local organization donated food to over 3,000 families since May

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County Inc has provided food for families across the North Country since the end of May.

According to the council, there have been 18 coordinate food distributions, which provided produce, dairy and meat to 3,219 families.

During their distribution events on August 8 at the Glenfield Fire Department and the Copenhagen Fire Department, 540 families received food, totaling to 2,044 individuals.

The Council partnered with Renzi Food Service and the Food Bank of NNY. Additionally Red Cross volunteers assisted at each distribution.

