WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Recess just got a little easier.

Encompass Recreation, a North Country organization dedicated to providing inclusive recreation, recently launched its adaptive playground communication board program. The organization designed playground-themed banners, which contain pictures, symbols, letters and numbers.

According to Encompass Recreation Director Kylie Schell, the goal is to help children with disabilities and replace the need for communication devices on playgrounds.

“These boards are visual representations of different wants, needs and feelings,” Schell explained. “So for kids that are less than fluent in verbal communication, or nonverbal, not yet verbal, this gives them an opportunity to play on the playground without having to carry their communication device.”

Finding inspiration, Schell’s 8-year-old son Finley has autism and is not yet verbal and uses a communication device.

Schell was also crowned this past spring as ABC50’s Remarkable Women of the North Country and won $1,000 to donate to the charity of her choice. She donated this win to the adaptive playground communication board program.

She said it’s all about increasing inclusivity.

“This is a perfect example of equity and equality. So giving kids what they need isn’t always the same thing. So for our kids that aren’t yet verbal, this is a perfect opportunity for them to be just like everybody else.

These boards were given to 13 different school districts across Jefferson, Lewis and Herkimer counties. This includes the Watertown City School District’s Knickerbocker Elementary School.

Building Principal Ashleigh Barnhart-Burto explained that the board will help the school meet the specific needs of its students.

“We have some students that are hearing impaired. We have some students that sometimes have a hard time verbalizing how they’re feeling at a specific time, or something they want,” Barnhart Burto said. “So this board will be perfect for them to be able to go up to and explain to the teacher, ‘this is what’s going on and this is what I want to do, or this is why I’m frustrated.'”

The board made an immediate impact. Only minutes after it was hung by Knickerbocker’s playground, a group of students walked over to test it out.

One of which had a hearing disability. She was able to then talk with her friends, a little easier.

Encompass Recreation will continue to provide these boards to districts. Those who are interested are asked to contact Kylie Schell at kylie@encompassrec.com.