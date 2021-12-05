Local organization hosting annual Wreath for Veterans event

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 19-2 will be honoring fallen Veterans this holiday season.

The organization will be hosting its annual wreath-laying at 11 a.m. on December 18 at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery. The goal of the event is to place a wreath at the final resting place of all the Veterans in the cemetery.

This will be the 5th year the organization will be hosting the event. According to the event’s Facebook page, the effort started out as wanting to lay wreaths at 300 unknown soldiers resting places but now has grown to adorn every veteran’s resting place in the cemetery.

The CVMA is asking residents for their support to help cover the costs to create all the wreaths needed. Residents can donate to the cause on the event’s Facebook page. They will be accepting donations until December 13.

All of the funds will be used to purchase the materials needed for Simmon Farm in Copenhagen to make the ten-inch wreaths. More information about the event can be found here.