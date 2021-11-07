Local organization providing homeless with food, water, clothing for winter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 19-2 Mountain Chapter is continuing its Homeless Veteran Warm Front operation on Saturday.

The organization is based in Watertown and is focusing on providing the homeless population in the area, including homeless veterans, with resources to help prepare them for winter. The CVMA 19-2 is continuing to accept warm clothing donations at their two main drop-off points until November 12.

The organization is looking for socks, jackets, backpacks, blankets, sleeping bags, gloves, scarves, and other warm clothing. According to a post on the Facebook page, they are also accepting toiletry items and feminine hygiene products.

Those interested in donating items can do so at The Life Church of The Nazarene in Watertown and Clark Hall on Fort Drum. Residents should look for the drop boxes at Americu Credit Union both on Fort Drum and in Watertown to donate their items.

The organization will hand out the items, as well as provide hot soup and coffee at the JB Wise Pavilion in Watertown on November 13 starting at 11 a.m. More information can be found on the organization’s website or Facebook page.