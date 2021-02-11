Local partnership launches Tug Hill snowmobile economic impact study

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Tug Hill region located in Northern New York is notorious for its high snowfall rates, allowing for many winter outdoor recreational opportunities. Regional partners are teaming up to examine the economic impacts of snowmobiling in the area.

Lewis County Economic Development announced on Thursday that they have teamed up with Jefferson County Economic Development, the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, Oneida County Tourism, Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning, Operation Oswego County, the Tug Hill Commission and several area snowmobile clubs to launch an economic study of snowmobiling in Lewis County and the Tug Hill region.

According to Lewis County Economic Development, the popular winter recreational sport is made possible by the high snowfall rates and extensive trail network created by landowners and local governments.

LCED stated that this network has installed a strong winter economy reliant on snowmobiling. They stated that “by quantifying the significance of snowmobiling activity, the partners will be better able to communicate the impacts of the sport on the local economy to local residents, landowners, local governments and New York State.”

Additionally, long-term goals of the study include helping make the region a “more appealing destination to help bolster local spending and growth.”

To complete this study, the local partnership has contracted with the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College and Camoin 310.

Students from JCC will travel to high-traffic snowmobile locations throughout the four-county area and conduct interviews with snowmobilers.

Local snowmobilers can also complete an online survey regarding the sport in the North Country. The survey will be available beginning Monday, February 15 and those who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing to win local prizes.

Lewis County Economic Development stated that results Tug Hill Snowmobile Economic Impact study are expected to be released by summer 2021.