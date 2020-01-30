Local Planet Fitness celebrates Grand Re-Opening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Planet Fitness in Watertown celebrated their Grand Re-Opening Wednesday, January 29, after being closed for renovations in December.

While the gym was only fully closed for ten days and then reopened to the public, the facility was not quite finished with their renovations. Now that renovations are complete, the ceremony was a way to showcase the new equipment and benefits that Planet Fitness can offer to our local community.

Assistant Regional Manager, Koty Mann said, “We are really excited to share our investment back into the community with this facility. We invested over $750,000 back into this facility.”

This investment allowed Planet Fitness to replace their floors, redesign their locker rooms and spa area, as well as add new spa equipment for their Black Card Members.

One of the newest, and most exciting, additions to their Spa Center is a Hydro-Massage Bed. This allows members to receive a hot water, deep tissue massage after a workout to relax and relieve any sore muscles.

The Grand Re-Opening was not the only thing to celebrate at Planet Fitness. They were also celebrating the opening of their 2000th location.

“We have some real exciting stuff going on right now. On top of it we are celebrating our 2000th location Nationwide!”

The festivities would not be complete without some local dancers from Rhonda’s Footeworks in Watertown entertaining gym-goers with duets and solo routines under the supervision of Taylor Brown, an instructor at Rhonda’s Footeworks and a Planet Fitness employee.

Rhonda’s Footeworks dancers Janelle, Madison, Kellie, Allie and their instructor Taylor Brown after performing their routines at Planet Fitness’ Grand Re-Opening Celebration.

Planet Fitness offers tanning beds, massage chairs, their new Hydro-Massage beds, and Physical Education at Planet Fitness to all of their Black Card Members.

