WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local realtors stepped out of the office on Wednesday to give back to the Fort Drum community.

As part of the National Association of Realtors’ “Realtors are Good Neighbors Week,” members of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS gathered at the North Country Honors the Mountain Monument in Thompson Park.

Starting mid-morning, crews got to work beautifying the monument by cleaning up the surrounding flower beds, sweeping stones and assisting with minor repairs.

According to Board of REALTORS Executive Officer Lance Evans, the cleanup project at the monument has become a yearly tradition.

“We’ve sort of adopted this project three years ago and we’ve done a lot of work up here with it,” Evans explained. “Like cleaning lights, doing mulching, sweeping. Last year’s leaves and all that other fun stuff.”

Board of REALTORS President Desiree Roberts said they chose the Fort Drum monument site three years to honor the impact the military community has on the North Country.

“In our area, Fort Drum is a huge, huge driving factor on our housing market,” Roberts shared. “So anything we can do to pay back that and show our respect to them, we take that opportunity.”

Overall, Evans said the project aimed to bring together the local realtor community as many of the volunteers on June 8 were from different companies in the area.

The Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS® is a trade association made up of over 385 members and 36 Affiliate members from more than 100 area firms.