Local resident, Amy Horton announces run for Watertown City Council

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown resident has announced their campaign to fill an empty seat on the Watertown City Council.

Amy Horton, previously under consideration to fill the seat of former Watertown City Councilman Jesse Roshia, announced her campaign over the weekend.

Horton, born and raised in the City, is a mother of five and has focused her campaign on “attracting young people to the community.”

“Over the years, I have seen far too many young people, including many of my former

classmates and friends, leave our City to pursue lives elsewhere,” said Horton. “This,

simply put, is unfortunate. Watertown has a lot to offer and we need to do more to get

that message across. As a City Council member, I would dedicate myself to making

changes that allow more young people to pursue careers locally and encourage them to

remain as members of our community.”

According to Horton, she has also focused on fiscal responsibility, community safety for children, recreational opportunities and public service.

Horton is running to fill the seat of former Councilman Roshia who resigned in January 2021. If chosen she would be expected to serve on Watertown City Council through December 31, 2021.