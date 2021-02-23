Local residents announce candidacies for Town of Champion supervisor and councilperson for 2021 election

Left to Right:Jonathan J. Schell, Candidate for Town of Champion Supervisor;James D. Uhlinger III, Candidate for Town of Champion Councilperson

CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two local residents have announced their candidacies for the Town f Campion Supervisor and Councilperson.

Johnathan J. Schell and James D. Uhlinger III announced last week that they are officially running for Town of Champion Supervisor and Councilperson respectively. The two stated that they are “seeking the Republican and Conservative ballot lines for the 2021 election cycle.”

Schell shared that he is a registered Republican and has been a resident of the Town of Champion for 12 years. He currently holds the position of Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust’s associate director. Schell and his family operates a small livestock and produce farm on Eddy Road in Champion.

He shared in his campaign release that he is running for supervisor due to his “increased frustration of watching town spending increase, lack of transparency, restricted resident input, and stagnant economic development initiatives.”

James D. Uhlinger III stated the following regarding his candidacy for councilperson:

“Our area is full of potential. There is so much that can be done to make our communities thrive; a tough evaluation of our local budgets, support of our community programs and services, a review of local laws and regulations, such as zoning, hindering not only local businesses but new businesses from coming to the area, and taking full advantage of our areas environment and resources to make for more sustainable and diverse local economies.”

Both Schell and Uhlinger announced their candidacy officially on February 19, 2021.