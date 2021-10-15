Local runners represent Fort Drum at virtual Army Ten-Miler race

Paul Steven Ghiringhelli Sign welcomes motorists entering Fort Drum at the Iraqi Freedom Gate. To avoid rush-hour delays this summer at this gate, installation officials urge commuters to use the Mount Belvedere Gate, accessible from Watertown by Route 283 or from Interstate 81 by Route 342, or the 45th Infantry Division Gate, roughly two miles south of U.S. Route 11 traveling on Route 26 South.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Friday morning, local runners represented the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum at a nationwide 10-mile race.

For the second year in a row, the annual Army Ten-Miler is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams across the country have until November 30 to complete the race, however, the team representing Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division ran their times on October 15.

Running the fastest time was Specialist Colwyn Driver, with the Division’s C Company, 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. Driver ran the 10-miles in one hour, two minutes and eight seconds, but before the race, had never run ten miles.

“I’m glad my company allowed me to participate because I’ve always wanted to run this race,” Driver said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever run this distance, so I was pretty proud of myself. I’ve done a 10K before, but I’ve never had the chance to run any farther than that,”

Additionally, First Lieutenant Olivia Arnold, with 10th Special Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, ran the fastest time among female runners. She ran the ten miles in one hour, 18 minutes and 17 seconds. Arnold had also never ran the Army Ten-Miler.

“I think I hit the time that I wanted, so I was pretty happy about that,” she said. “I’ve been running for a long time, but I never ran an Army Ten-Miler before. I think I’m more competitive with myself than with other people,” she said. “If you start comparing yourself with others there is always going to be someone better or faster than you, and you might think less about what you have accomplished. So I just like to personally challenge myself and try to do things that are difficult, because I think that helps you grow.”

Arnold was coached for the race by First Sergeant Alexis Sprakties, with the 10th Moutain Division Band. Sprakties had competed in the Army Ten-Miler server times before, but an injury from a ski accident kept her from running this year.

“I’ve coached running for many years, but I hadn’t actually gotten the certification for it until now,” she said. “I was able to work on that while I was convalescent leave. Honestly, coaching has been more rewarding for me than running the race. These are all phenomenal Soldiers, and phenomenal athletes, so it was really an honor for me to work with them.”

Following the race on Friday, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commander Major General Milford H. Beagle Jr., applauded the runners for representing the Division and military installation.

“I appreciate all of you for coming out here and running on this team, and for putting your time and effort in to represent the post and division well,” Maj. Gen. Beagle said in a press release. “Climb to Glory! Everyone wants to be at the top, but the fun part is the climb. So, go climb this morning!”

Photos of the team were shared on Fort Drum’s Facebook: