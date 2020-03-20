Local schools committed to doing what it takes to get meals to North Country students

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) – North Country schools are doing what they can to make sure students have access to meals while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some local schools are delivering meals, while some are prepping meals that are available for pickup. Lesson plans are being delivered online and in person, all while everyone does their best to be mindful of the importance of social distancing right now.

Copenhagen Central School staff members made their first meal deliveries to students via buses on Wednesday. Emily Purvines, a Pre-K teacher, created the video below following the day of deliveries.

“I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of all they have done and will continue to do. Every employee in this district has gone out of their way to make sure our kids and families are taken care of,” Superintendent Scott Connell stated in an email to ABC50.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.