Local schools ease COVID restrictions for winter sporting events

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local school districts in the region are easing COVID restrictions for winter sports events.

Based on a spreadsheet shared on the Frontier League Facebook page on November 22, some school districts in the North Country will allow spectators, open concessions and allow student sections for winter sports seasons.

As of November 22, there is no limit on spectators for sporting events at Carthage, Copenhagen, Immaculate Heart Central, Sandy Creek and South Lewis school districts, however, masks must be worn.

Belleville Henderson will limit spectators to 13 groups of two and spectators will sit next to their player bench. General Brown is limiting two spectators per athlete and rosters with guests must be sent ahead of time. Lowville is restricting spectators for modified volleyball visiting teams, and limiting two spectators for all other sports. Sackets Harbor is also limiting visiting spectators to two.

Student sections will also be available at Beaver River, Belleville Henderson, Copenhagen, IHC, Lowville, Sackets Habor and South Lewis.

At this time, Indian River, Lowville, Lyme and Thousands Islands are the only school districts that confirmed that concessions will not be open.

The South Jefferson Central School District is also limiting the number of spectators for each sport. All are required to wear masks at sporting events. Students in grade eight or below must be accompanied by an adult. A breakdown of these restrictions is included in the chart below:

SportHome SpectatorsAway Spectators
JV and Varsity Basketball6 per athlete2 per athlete
JV and Varsity Volleyball6 per athlete2 per athlete
Varsity Wrestling6 per athlete2 per athlete
Varsity Boys Swimming4 per athleteNone
Modified Boys Swimming4 per athleteNone
Modified Volleyball4 per athleteNone
Modified Wrestling4 per athleteNone
South Jefferson Central School District

Additional school districts are expected to release COVID-19 guidance in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories