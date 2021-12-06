Local schools enforcing additional COVID rules at basketball games

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local schools have issued additional guidance for this winter’s basketball season.

School districts have clarified what restrictions will be in effect for high school basketball games this year. Guidance lists restrictions for concessions stands, away spectators and if a student section will be available.

Schools districts included in this guidance were Alexandria, Beaver River, Belleville Henderson, Carthage, Copenhagen, General Brown, Harrisville, IHC, Indian River, LaFargeville, Lowville, Lyme, Sackets Harbor, Sandy Creek, South Jefferson, South Lewis, Thousand Islands and Watertown. A breakdown of the guidance is listed by school in the chart below:

Concessions Open Away Spectators Student Section Alexandria Yes None No Beaver River Yes No limit Yes Belleville Henderson Yes 13 groups of 2 Yes Carthage Yes No limit Yes Copenhagen Yes No limit Yes General Brown Yes 2 per athlete Yes Harrisville — No limit — IHC Yes No limit Yes Indian River Not to start Varied, will be communication by district TBD LaFargeville Yes, smaller scale None TBD Lowville No 2 per athlete Yes Lyme No None TBD Sackets Harbor Yes 2 per athlete Yes Sandy Creek Yes No limit TBD South Jefferson — Varies per location TBD South Lewis Yes No limit Yes Thousand Islands No None No Watertown TBD TBD TBD

Masks are required at basketball games for all districts that confirmed they will be permitting away spectators. Most districts also are continuing to utilize live streaming and can be found on individual school websites.