Local schools enforcing additional COVID rules at basketball games

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local schools have issued additional guidance for this winter’s basketball season.
School districts have clarified what restrictions will be in effect for high school basketball games this year. Guidance lists restrictions for concessions stands, away spectators and if a student section will be available.
Schools districts included in this guidance were Alexandria, Beaver River, Belleville Henderson, Carthage, Copenhagen, General Brown, Harrisville, IHC, Indian River, LaFargeville, Lowville, Lyme, Sackets Harbor, Sandy Creek, South Jefferson, South Lewis, Thousand Islands and Watertown. A breakdown of the guidance is listed by school in the chart below:
|Concessions Open
|Away Spectators
|Student Section
|Alexandria
|Yes
|None
|No
|Beaver River
|Yes
|No limit
|Yes
|Belleville Henderson
|Yes
|13 groups of 2
|Yes
|Carthage
|Yes
|No limit
|Yes
|Copenhagen
|Yes
|No limit
|Yes
|General Brown
|Yes
|2 per athlete
|Yes
|Harrisville
|—
|No limit
|—
|IHC
|Yes
|No limit
|Yes
|Indian River
|Not to start
|Varied, will be communication by district
|TBD
|LaFargeville
|Yes, smaller scale
|None
|TBD
|Lowville
|No
|2 per athlete
|Yes
|Lyme
|No
|None
|TBD
|Sackets Harbor
|Yes
|2 per athlete
|Yes
|Sandy Creek
|Yes
|No limit
|TBD
|South Jefferson
|—
|Varies per location
|TBD
|South Lewis
|Yes
|No limit
|Yes
|Thousand Islands
|No
|None
|No
|Watertown
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Masks are required at basketball games for all districts that confirmed they will be permitting away spectators. Most districts also are continuing to utilize live streaming and can be found on individual school websites.