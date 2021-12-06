Local schools enforcing additional COVID rules at basketball games

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local schools have issued additional guidance for this winter’s basketball season.

School districts have clarified what restrictions will be in effect for high school basketball games this year. Guidance lists restrictions for concessions stands, away spectators and if a student section will be available.

Schools districts included in this guidance were Alexandria, Beaver River, Belleville Henderson, Carthage, Copenhagen, General Brown, Harrisville, IHC, Indian River, LaFargeville, Lowville, Lyme, Sackets Harbor, Sandy Creek, South Jefferson, South Lewis, Thousand Islands and Watertown. A breakdown of the guidance is listed by school in the chart below:

Concessions OpenAway SpectatorsStudent Section
AlexandriaYesNoneNo
Beaver RiverYesNo limitYes
Belleville HendersonYes13 groups of 2Yes
CarthageYesNo limitYes
CopenhagenYesNo limitYes
General BrownYes2 per athleteYes
HarrisvilleNo limit
IHCYesNo limitYes
Indian RiverNot to startVaried, will be communication by districtTBD
LaFargevilleYes, smaller scaleNoneTBD
LowvilleNo2 per athleteYes
LymeNoNoneTBD
Sackets HarborYes2 per athleteYes
Sandy CreekYesNo limitTBD
South JeffersonVaries per locationTBD
South LewisYesNo limitYes
Thousand IslandsNoNoneNo
WatertownTBDTBDTBD

Masks are required at basketball games for all districts that confirmed they will be permitting away spectators. Most districts also are continuing to utilize live streaming and can be found on individual school websites.

