Local sheriffs encourage emergency prep on National Preparedness Day

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local agencies are warning that “disaster don’t wait,” urging local residents to “make a plan today.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has designated September 30 to be National Preparedness Day across the country. In response, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office stated that as emergencies such as COVID-19, flooding, fires and threats continue across the United States, “there is no better time to get involved in family and community disaster planning.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the best way to start is to make a family communication plan. This can include making a plan, building a kit, prepare before disasters and teaching children and youth about emergency preparedness.

When building an emergency kit, individuals and families should focus on supplies and equipment that can aid survival. FEMA stated to consider the unique needs of each person or pet in the event of a prompt evacuation and choose items listed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, a family emergency kit should include important documents in a waterproof container, money in small bills, first-aid supplies, three-day supplies of water and ready-to-eat food, high energy foods, utensils, clothing in layers, a tent, fire extinguisher, compass, matches, signal flares, paper and pencils, a medicine dropper and household chlorine bleach. This kit should also include items for those with bleeding disorders, if applicable.

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for alerts from local sheriff’s departments and emergency service agencies. Below are links to local apps where residents can sign-up for alerts and resources: