WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Local Singer/ Songwriter Eddie Cito has announced he is releasing a new single titled “Who Knew,” according to a press release.

A preview of the song is available to listen to in the player above. The single will be available to stream on Sunday, September 10, on YouTube.

According to Cito, the song is meant to captivate the essence of feeling alone through your struggles. The song has emotional lyrics, smooth vocals & a message that Cito hopes will help remind others that they are not alone.

Who Knew album art (WWTI/Eddie A Colon Jurado)

Who knew this could feel so blinding, could feel so blinding like my eyes were closed! Who knew I would give up on trying, I’d give up on trying when I needed you most!” Eddie Cito -Who Knew

The single is being released for World Suicide Prevention Day with the intention of spreading as much awareness of the issue as possible. The video, for the song, will take you through the pain of someone struggling with addiction and mental health.

Cito explains that in our community, Samaritan has a packed mental health department, local therapists are booked months out and rehabs are constantly shuffling through new faces. He continues in the press release by stating, that too many people have been lost that we call friends and family while they spent their existence feeling alone. “Who Knew” is meant to represent their pain, their struggles and their story but when they feel alone, it’ll be their strength, according to Cito.

Eddie Cito was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Florida before being stationed at Fort Drum. His debut single “Hold On” came out in 2017 and was invited to the Grammy’s in 2018. After this Cito step away from the industry to focus on his personal life.