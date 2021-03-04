Local Six Town fund supports two projects in South Jeff community

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two community projects serving the southern portion of Jefferson County have recieved grant funding.

The Six Town Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation announced on Thursday that it has awarded $2,000 in grant support to help two Jefferson County nonprofits with building projects. These awards were given to the Historical Association of South Jefferson and Adams Center Free Library.

According to the Fund, the Historical Association of South Jefferson will use its funding to help complete siding on the Six Town Meeting House at its East Church Street campus. This project will finish exterior renovations to the building.

The Adams Center Free Library will utilize its funding for its lighting project. According to the NNYCF this will make vast improvements to overall lighting at the library and enhance programs.

Both organizations were awarded $1,000.

NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson commented on the recent funding.

“Geographic-directed giving is a trend that is increasingly of interest to donors,” shared Richardson. “The unique nature of community foundations make it possible for charitable interests to be closely aligned with the things that matter most to those who want to make a difference where their hearts are.”

The Six Town Community Fund was established in 201 and has awarded over $30,000 in grants to different community service projects and programs. The fund serves the towns of Adams, Ellisburg, Henderson, Lorraine, Rodman, and Worth.