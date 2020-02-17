Local student, culinary talent, Kennedie Mushtare receives award for outstanding character

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard, Steve Rowell from the YMCA and Kennedie Mushtare’s family surprised Kennedie with the Character Counts Award while she was in class at BOCES.

Kennedie is a senior at Carthage and attends the Culinary Arts program at BOCES. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, a second degree black belt, and has been a decorator at the Festival of Trees for three years.

While handling a full course load of classes and extra curricular activities, she has also been selected to work with special needs students for four years and started her own baking business called “Kennedie’s Kreations” in 2014.

She handed out 120 handmade sugar cookies to residents at Summit Village during the Christmas season and will be taking her culinary expertise to the Culinary Institute of America in August.

Each month, one local student is surprised with the Character Counts Award. They receive a membership to the YMCA and are featured in a Character Counts segment on television, on InformNNY.com and on social media.

To learn more about the Character Counts award or to nominate a youth in your community click here.

