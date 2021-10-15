Watertown teacher and business owner Katie Storino Rowell remembered

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents are mourning the loss of a community member who died earlier this month.

On October 3, 2021, Kathyrn, known as “Katie,” Sotrino Rowell, age 48, died after battling the coronavirus. Rowell, a Watertown resident, was well-known in the community as she held many roles that spanned from real estate, small business owner, teacher, as well as daughter, wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband Stephen, parents, 11-year-old daughter Greta Sophia Rowell, sister Christine M. Storino and many extended family members.

Since her death, there has also been an outpour from the local community as people offered their condolences to Rowell’s family and friends. Many shared that Katie was a “beautiful person,” that she was known to “light up the room.”

In her obituary, it stated that “Katie was truly an Angel in life. She will be deeply missed by all her loved ones. Anyone who ever met Katie is a better person for it.”

As she held prevalent roles in the real estate community, the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors posted a statement in honor of Rowell, and in support of her family.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Nancy D. Storino-Farney with the passing of her daughter Kathryn “Katie” Storino Rowell and our deepest sympathies to Katie’s husband Steve and their daughter Greta,” the board stated on Facebook. “Katie was a REALTOR®, Board Member, mother, wife, daughter and friend. She will be greatly missed and memories of her cherished.”

A college fund has also been established to support the Rowell’s 11-year-old daughter Greta. Donations can be sent to Stephen Rowell at 16193 Sandy Creek Valley Road in Watertown, with “Greta College Fund” in the memo.

Condolences can also be made online at Cummings Funeral Home and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.