Local teacher named winner of Stewart’s Shops cup decorating contest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The winner has been named for the Stewart’s Shops cup decorating contest.

Stewart’s Shops announced this week that local teacher Elizabeth Rossback won the convenience store chain’s cup decorating contest for her New York-themed cup.

Rossback’s design included the twin bridges, a horse and jockey apples and the Stewart’s logo. As the winner, she will now win free coffee for a year from Stewart’s Shops. A photo of the winning design can be viewed below:

Congratulations to the winner of our Stewart’s blank coffee cup design contest: Elizabeth Rossback who now gets free @stewartsshops coffee for a year ☕️ pic.twitter.com/W8hhPzbbze — Two Buttons Deep (@TwoButtonsDeep) September 30, 2021

This contest was launched by Stewart’s Shops in partnership with Two Buttons Deep. Submissions for the context were accepted through National Coffee Day on September 29.

WIN FREE STEWART’S COFFEE FOR A YEAR. Due to supply chain issues, @StewartsShops cups will be blank for a few weeks until they can restock their signature maroon logo cups. So we’re launching the Stewart’s coffee cup design contest, with free coffee for a year on the line ☕️ pic.twitter.com/TbqZIq28m0 — Two Buttons Deep (@TwoButtonsDeep) September 23, 2021

Stewart’s is currently facing the effects of supply chain issues as its cup with its maroon logo remains out of stock. Stewart’s Shops is continuing to encourage is customers to “dress up” its new coffee cups by using watercolors, crayons, colored pencils and more.