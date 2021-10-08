Local teacher named winner of Stewart’s Shops cup decorating contest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The winner has been named for the Stewart’s Shops cup decorating contest.
Stewart’s Shops announced this week that local teacher Elizabeth Rossback won the convenience store chain’s cup decorating contest for her New York-themed cup.
Rossback’s design included the twin bridges, a horse and jockey apples and the Stewart’s logo. As the winner, she will now win free coffee for a year from Stewart’s Shops. A photo of the winning design can be viewed below:
This contest was launched by Stewart’s Shops in partnership with Two Buttons Deep. Submissions for the context were accepted through National Coffee Day on September 29.
Stewart’s is currently facing the effects of supply chain issues as its cup with its maroon logo remains out of stock. Stewart’s Shops is continuing to encourage is customers to “dress up” its new coffee cups by using watercolors, crayons, colored pencils and more.