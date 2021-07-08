Local youth council awards $17.2K to North Country organizations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Focusing on philanthropy, a local youth council has given back to the North Country.

The Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation recently awarded $17,200 in grants to six organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to support a range of projects and programs.

The Council awards organizations with funding annually after reviewing requests from the tri-county area.

In 2021, the Council received 23 funding proposals, and invited eight agencies present requests to the full Council. Members then delivered grant recommendations to the Community Foundation Board of Directors during its June quarterly meeting.

“The Youth Philanthropy Council is so proud to award these organizations grant funding,” said Council Co-Chair Blake Edgar. “It was a long and challenging process but through thoughtful discussion and analysis, the Council selected six nonprofits that benefit our community in their own unique ways,” Miss Edgar said. “As a Council, we have grown in immeasurable ways. We have not only learned to be aware of the need in our community but have also learned about the goodness of those in the North Country who look to serve the needs of others.”

The following organizations received funding from the Youth Philanthropy Council:

Save The River: $5,000 for its “Trash River Cleanup” initiative

North Star Food Hub: $3,500 for its cooking and nutrition classes through Cornell Cooperative Extension

Orchestra of Northern New York: $3,458 to partner with Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute

Adams Free Library: $2,000 to purchase materials for library programs

North Country Children’s Museum: $1,800 to help develop a new flight lab interactive exhibit

Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry: $1,442 to purchase food and related supplies

Since its inception in 2010, the Youth Philanthropy Council has awarded 112 grants totaling over $180,000.

The 2020-2021 Council included 15 representatives from Watertown High School, Immaculate Heart Central School and South Jefferson High School.