Local youth giving challenge awards $10K in grants, logs record entries from North Country students

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local giving challenge has awarded funds to 20 nonprofit organizations in the tri-county region.

The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced that their Spirit Youth Giving Challenge awarded $10 thousand in grants to organizations that serve Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge is open to all tri-county middle school students and this year received a record-breaking number of entries. The Foundations stated that the initiative was launched four years ago to introduce middle school students to the concept of philanthropy. Participants are asked to name a charitable orgaization that “makes their community a better place.”

According to the NNYCF, 144 entries were submitted by seventh and eighth grade students who recommended grants to 79 different organizations.

Schools that participated in the 2020-2021 challenge included Alexandria Central School, Carthage Central School, Case Middle School-Watertown City Schools, General Brown Central School, Immaculate Heart Central School, Sackets Harbor Central School, South Jefferson Central School, Thousand Islands Middle School, Lowville Academy and Central School, Canton Central School; Morristown Central School and Ogdensburg Free Academy.

NNYCF stated that two Jefferson County home-schooled students also participated.

A committee that included Community Foundation staff and a retired junior high school teacher judged and scored the applications with results as follows:

Jefferson County

$500, Disabled Persons Action Organization, Watertown, Caleb Hale, Case Middle School, Watertown

$500, Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library, Watertown, Riley Burns, Case Middle School, Watertown

$500, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, Watertown, Destiny Gist, General Brown Central School

$500, Hawn Memorial Library, Clayton, Anna Huizenga, Thousand Islands Middle School

$500, Hearts For Youth, Alexandria Bay, River Costello, Alexandria Central School

$500, Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown, Koel Everard, Carthage Central School

$500, JRC Foundation, Watertown, Luke Charlton, Case Middle School, Watertown

$500, Neighbors of Watertown, Michael Lumbis, Case Middle School, Watertown

$500, North Country Family Health Center, Toryann McKinney, Case Middle School, Watertown

$500, Power Play Sports Foundation, Watertown, Trey Ledoux, Immaculate Heart Central School

$500, River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, Londynn Lawhon, Thousand Islands Middle School

$500, South Jeff Backpack Program, Adams, Alexsandra Blevins, South Jefferson Central School

$500, Stage Notes, Watertown, Delaney Anderson, Carthage Central School

$500, Watertown Urban Mission, Grayson Feisthamel, Case Middle School, Watertown

$500, SPCA of Jefferson County, Watertown, Jack Adams, Case Middle School, Watertown

Lewis County

$500, Hand-in-Hand Early Childhood Center, Lowville, Lillian Exford, Lowville Academy & Central School

$500, Salvation Army Watertown Corps, Chase Nakano, Lowville Academy and Central School

St. Lawrence County

$500, Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation, Canton, Olivia White, Canton Central School

$500, Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation, Canton, Vivian Coburn, Canton Central School

$500, Renewal House for Victims of Family Violence, Jazmine Carpenter, Morristown Central School

The NNYCF stated that they will be working with winning students in the upcoming weeks to coordinate visits to their respective chosen organizations to present grants.

LATEST STORIES: