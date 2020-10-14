Localities, schools to lose state funding if they fail to enforce restrictions in COVID-19 cluster zones

A teacher sits in an empty classroom and prepares materials for children at a closed school in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Amid widespread efforts to curb the new wave of coronavirus infections in one of the hardest hit European countries, the Czech Republic closed again all its schools on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State will begin to withhold funds for those who fail to enforce COVID-19 restrictions in cluster zones.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on October 14 that New York STate will withhold funds for localities and schools in COVID-19 cluster zones that fail to enforce health laws. This is following Governor Cuomo’s COVID-19 Custer Action Initiative.

Governor Cuomo stated that those within a cluster zone will receive a letter from the New York State Department of Health. Letters will detail the actions each zone must take including limits on gatherings and closure of schools. The DOH will also send additional warning letters to public and private schools in cluster zones, stating that they will lose state funding if they fail to comply.

Governor Andrew Cuomo stated the following:

We know that public and private schools in the red zones are supposed to be closed. We know that there were violations where yeshivas were operating. We know there were violations where religious gatherings were happening that exceeded the guidelines. This is especially a problem in Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland Counties. Number one, we are sending a notification to local governments saying they must enforce public health law under Section 16. If the local government does not effectively enforce the law, we will withhold funds. We’re also sending a letter to all schools in the red zones saying to them that they must be closed. If they violate the Section 16 order, we will withhold funding from the schools. This is a last and final warning.”

According to the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported on October 13 is 6.29 percent within “Red Zones.”

The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state’s population, yet had 15.6 percent of all positive cases reported yesterday to New York State.

As of October 14, warning letters issued by the DOH will be sent to New York City, Orange County, Rockland County, the Town of Ramapo and the Village of Spring Valley.

