Adirondacks Tug Hill hosts hiking challenge in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Adirondacks Tug Hill is inviting hikers to join the LC33 Hiking Challenge. The challenge consists of thirty three miles of approved hiking trails in the Adirondacks.

The LC33 Hiking Challenge is aimed at promoting the trails of Lewis County to locals and visitors. ADK Tug

Hill encourages families, college students, groups, and schools to participate in the challenge.

Those who would like to participate must download and complete the Challenge Form on the ADK Tug Hill website to document hiking the 33 miles of trails. Once hikers turn in the filled-out form and submit a five dollar fee they will receive a letter of completion and LC33 award. Hikers can complete the challenge at their own pace since there is no deadline.

The trails that are currently included in the challenge are Carpenter Road Recreational Road, Harlequin Rock, NYS DEC Demonstration Area, Sand Pond, Gleasmans Falls, Inman Glide, Panther Pond, Whetstone Gulf – Camp & Exercise Trails, Whetstone Gulf – Gorge Trail, Green Pond, John Young Trail, Little Silver Dawn Lake, Pinckney Bike Trails, Pine Lake, and Otter Creek Horse Trails.

Those who choose to participate in the challenge can share their photos and experiences by sending them in to the Lewis County Chamber or by tagging @adirondackstughill on Instagram and using the #LC33 hashtag.