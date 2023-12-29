GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Gouverneur St. Lawrence County Fair in August will have Locash come to town as one of their musical performances.

In a Facebook post on December 14, the fair announced that the country music act would perform on Saturday, August 3. Tickets will go on sale some time after the new year.

The announcement also said another performer will be added to the lineup. However, fair officials did not specify when that announcement would be made.

Locash appeared at the Great New York State Fair in 2021 and was part of the DPAO Summer Concert Series in 2018.