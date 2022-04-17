POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Potsdam will bring together its campus and community for the 10th annual Loko Arts Festival.

At the festival will there will be over 50 free events including various different concerts, hands-on activities, art, speakers, and more. The event will take place from April 21 until May 1.

The festival will open with a performance, masterclass and tell all question and answer with “America’s Got Talent” finalist and Juno Award winner Stacey Kay. She and her band will perform pop, soul, and rap hits on Friday, April 22. Between songs, she will share her take on a variety of subjects including celebrity encounters and body image.

A new collaborative concert series will also be featured at the festival called Filmprov which explores the cinema of avante garde filmmaker Germaine Dulac with a live, original, improvised soundtrack to a screening of her silent films. Additional visiting LoKo artists include renowned night vision photographer Chris Faust, the master ceramist Simon van der Ven ’82, Linklater voice teacher Paul Ricciardi, the award-winning children’s author and illustrator Yangsook Choi, and novelist Sara Cantwell.

The Festival of Lights will be returning and showcase a large display of original illuminated sculptures created by SUNY Potsdam student artists, accompanied by live music and dance performances beginning at sunset on April 27. The event will take place in the Academic Quad and will end at 10 p.m. that night.

Art on the Quad will take over the Academic Quad from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 30. The event will feature performances by campus a cappella groups, carnival-style food, outdoor painting, free arts and crafts projects, a special sustainable art piece from the Environmental Club, and more.

Families are also invited to “Toad Hall,” for a celebratory dinner party with a family of larger-than-life toads. There will also be SUNY Potsdam student actors guiding community members through audience interaction and participation and music and moments of sensory exploration will be available to children under five years old.

Individuals will also have the opportunity to collaborate and create original prints using large-scale woodblock printmaking techniques at the creative program BIG INK. The program will take place on April 29 and 30, in the Performing Arts Center lobby.

Other hands on activities at the festival will include Stitch-A-Thon for fiber arts and folk crafting, to interactive night photography workshops, to a storytelling workshop and more.

Additionally, the traditional Spring Festival Concert at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will be presented on Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m., in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall. The Student Choreographers Concert will feature original pieces conceived of and performed by SUNY Potsdam student dancers and take place on at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Visitors to campus will also be welcome to explore a Solar System Walkthrough Exhibit in the Timerman Hall Gallery, featuring NASA images from Earth and Mars. The exhibit is titled “Views from Space,” the exhibit will open with a special reception on Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. and will be able to use drones to generate images in real time.

Other events and more information about the festival can be found on the SUNY Potsdam website.