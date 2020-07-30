Lone star tick reported on Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division have reported a Lone Star tick on post.

The observation was made last week and Fort Drum Natural Resources confirmed that this was the first known sighting. The pest was captured during a tick survey conducted by West Virginia University, a project funded through Fort Drum Public Works’ Natural Resources Branch.

The Lone Star tick is common in the South East and Mid- Atlantic United States, but has been expanding to the Northeast.

According to Natural Resources Brach, this pest is more aggressive compared to North Country native deer or blacklegged ticks. It is known to transmit a variety of diseases and its saliva ca spark allergies to meat.

The Fort Drum community is reminded to stay alert for outdoor pests such as the Lone Star tick.

“Adding another tick species to be on the lookout for isn’t a major concern,” said Jason Wagner, Natural Resources Branch chief. “Awareness is the key. Always wear your PPE , check for ticks after every trip into the field, and if you get bit, tell your doctor so they can check you and treat you appropriately.”

Wagner also recommended community members to utilize the free MilTICK program. All active and retired service members, DoD civilians and contractors, and beneficiaries are eligible for this program.

For more information about the MilTICK program, call the Environmental Health Department at (315) 772-7678.

