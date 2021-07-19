Lonestar coming to Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair on August 3

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another annual North Country fair will return next month.

The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair has officially been scheduled for the first full week of August and continue to provide free admission. This year’s fair will include typical agricultural competitions, food options and rides, but will also feature many grandstand events throughout the week.

Grandstand events will include the Firemen’s Parade on August 4 at 7 p.m., a Talent Show on August 5 starting at 6:30 p.m., Rafter Z Rodeo at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on August 6, the New York Hot Farm Pulling Series on August 7 at 6 p.m., and the Demolition Derby at 1 p.m. on August 8.

The Band, Lonestar, will also be paying a visit to the fair as a part of their 2021 North American Tour. Lonestar will play at the grandstand on opening day on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, beginning at 8 p.m.

All grandstand events may have limited capacity as per CDC and New York State guidelines. Pre-sale tickets for all events are available through Etix and the Fair Office until the week of the fair. Tickets will also be available the day of the show at the gate.

Additionally throughout the week, agricultural competitions will begin in the mornings and continue throughout the day. Rides for the fair will open on Wednesday, August 4 at 1 p.m., and will open Thursday through Sunday at 1 p.m.

The opening ceremonies will be held at the grandstand on Tuesday, August 3 at 7 p.m.

The fair in Gouverneur was first held back in 1859, when the Canton fair was already established and titled the St. Lawrence County Fair. Eventually the two events merged in 1934, which created the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.

The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fair is located at 85 East Barney Street in Gouverneur, New York.