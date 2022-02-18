LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Country music will return to the Lewis County Fair this summer.

On February 18, the Lewis County Fair confirmed on its Facebook that the American country music group “Lonestar” will be the featured entertainment at the 2022 Fair.

This country group consists of musicians Drew Womack, Michael Britt, Dean Sams and Keech Rainwater. Originating from Nashville, Tennessee, the group is known for its hits such as “Mr. Mom,” “Amazed,” and “Front Porch.”

Lonestar is set to perform at the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Lowville on Friday, July 22, 2022. Information on ticketing has yet to be released.

The 201st Lewis County Fair will begin on Tuesday, July 19 and closed on Saturday, July 23.