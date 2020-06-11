Long line of shoppers outside T.J. Maxx in Watertown as Northern New Yorkers anticipate next phase of reopening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Shoppers have been anticipating the reopening of many retail stores and the line outside of T.J. Maxx is evidence of that.
The picture above shows the line of shoppers waiting to get inside the Watertown location on the morning of June 11.
According to the company’s website, certain stores are open and are operating under temporary hours. Some stores are holding dedicated shopping hours for seniors and those at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
T.J. Maxx is limiting the number of shoppers allowed in stores at a time. The company’s website states that customers are expected to wear masks while in stores. Protective shields have been installed at cash registers and masks are currently mandatory for associates.
