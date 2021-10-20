Long-time resident named Clayton Citizen of the Year

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A long-time resident of the Thousand Islands is being honored as citizen of the year.

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday that Justin A. Taylor has been named the 2021 Clayton Citizen of the Year.

Taylor has been a resident in Clayton for nearly 50 years after his parents, Alvan and Patricia Taylor arrived in the village in 1969. They first lived on Theresa Street in Clayton, then on the Cape Road for 35 years after moving back from Saratoga Springs in 1994.

According to the Chamber, Taylor is known to the community for his career in Law Enforcement, which first began at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in 1977. During his time at the Department, he served as Deputy Sheriff until 1982. Following this, he began as a Correctional Officer. After several promotions, he moved up to Superintendent of the Gouverneur Correctional Facility where he remained until his retirement in 2011.

He is also known for his “extensive volunteer service to the community.” In 1975, he began as a member of the Clayton Fire Department. He has held offices of 2nd Assistant,1st Assistant, and Chief of the Department, Secretary and currently is the Treasurer. He also is the Senior Captain of the Fire Boat “Last Chance.”

Taylor is also currently a member of the River Community and Ballston Spa Baptist Churches, Town of Clayton Joint Fire District, Board of Directors of Clayton Yacht Club, Board of Directors of the Thousand Islands Foundation, Village of Clayton Sesquicentennial and member of the Thousand Islands Land Trust Zenda Farms Committee.

Justin and his wife, Debra Grey Taylor currently reside in Clayton. They have three children and several grandchildren. Taylor’s brothers, Al and Pat were named the 2002 Clayton’s Citizens of the Year.

Justin Taylor will be honored at the Clayton Celebrates! event on November 4th at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel. Reservations can be made by calling the Clayton Chamber of Commerce