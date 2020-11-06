Longstanding women’s health nurse practitioner retires from Lewis County Health System

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Health System has announced the retirement of a long-standing nurse practitioner.

Lewis County Health System’s Women’s Health Services Nurse Practitioner Selina Hughes has announced her official retirement. After 12 years with Women’s Health Services, Hughes is set to retire on November 12, 2020.

According to Chief Medical Officer of Employed Practices, Hughes will be missed.

“Selina has improved the health and well being of her patients,” stated Harney. “We wish her the best and thank her for the expertise and compassionate care she has provided for the

women of Lewis County and surrounding communities we serve.”

