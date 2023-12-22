HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) – The longtime Superintendent of the Hammond Central School District is calling it a career at the end of April.

In a post on the school’s Facebook page, Superintendent Douglas McQueer will retire on April 30, 2024. Current Hammond UPK-12 Principal Lauren Morley has been selected as the next Superintendent and will take over on May 1.

On February 5, 2024, Morley will move from her role as Principal to spend time as our Assistant Superintendent before her term as Superintendent begins. Jamie Sweeney will join the Hammond Central School District as our new UPK-12 Principal.

Sweeney is currently the Principal of the West Carthage Elementary School. With over 20 years of experience in public education, Sweeney comes to Hammond from the Carthage Central School District where she has been serving as the building principal at West Carthage Elementary School since 2014.

She accepted her first administrative position in 2013, serving for one year as an assistant principal for Indian River before moving to the Carthage District. Sweeney will begin her role on February 5.