Longways Diner closes for the first time since opening over 50 years ago

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Longways Diner has closed down for the first time since opening over 50 years ago, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The diner has been family owned since 1966 and is a staple in the North Country. According to their Facebook post, they are unsure how long the business will be closed.

They thanked the community and truck drivers who have supported the diner for many years.

“We wish everyone great health and look forward to seeing you when we reopen,” they said online.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the economy. Businesses nationwide are closing down and those who stay open are finding alternative ways to operate in an effort to maintain social distancing.

There are currently over 60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

