Look for first Supermoon of 2020 on March 9: Super Worm Moon

(WWTI) – The first Supermoon of the year is on March 9 and it’s also a Worm Moon.

The special moon gets its name from the fact that earthworms and grubs tend to emerge from their winter dormancy around this time of year, inviting birds to feed.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac website, the Super Worm Moon on March 9 is the first of three supermoons this year. The other two will occur on April 7 and May 7.

Supermoons appear brighter and larger than full moons, but it can be somewhat difficult to see a major difference between the two.

