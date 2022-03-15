WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two years ago, our world began to shut down as the coronavirus rapidly spread across the globe, infecting hundreds of thousands in the span of weeks.

What first emerged in downstate New York, COVID-19 quickly made its way to the North Country by late March of 2020.

Now two years later, COVID-19 has infected tens of thousands of residents across the North Country and taken hundreds of lives.

Cases and Deaths

In total in Jefferson County, there have been 24.778 COVID-19 cases to date since the first case was confirmed on March 17, 2022, and 160 deaths since the first fatality on July 30, 2020.

Lewis County has had 6,683 COVID-19 cases since the first case on March 29, 2020, and logged 51 COVID-related deaths.

Overall in St. Lawrence County, since March 25, 2020, there have been 20,754 COVID-19 cases and 181 residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Waves of COVID-19

But, COVID-19 infections and transmission rates have hit the region and state in waves. The first wave occurred back in January 2021 when the Delta variant arrived in the region.

The second spike, much more intense than the first, hit the North Country in early February following the emergence of the omicron variant.

Politics behind the virus

Although the pandemic itself was unprecedented, in Jefferson County, what shocked local leaders the most was the passion on both ends of the political spectrum regarding the virus.

“[What surprised me the most], I would say the passion of people on very polarized sides of the coin, Jefferson County Public Health Planner Faith Lustick said. “People who have been very afraid of catching COVID or spreading it to other people. and then the people who believe it’s just not true. So we have those people on both sides and both of those ends of the spectrum are very vocal.”

A similar issue occurred in St. Lawrence County, according to St. Lawrence County Interim Public Health Director Jolene Munger.

“So one thing that has been surprising, is some of the pushback that we’ve had on the science and in our community,” Munger said. “COVID is new, and so it was constantly changing and we expected it to change as the research happens. So some of that pushback was surprising and we are still getting denial that COVID isn’t real, it’s not serious. So that in and of itself is still surprising.”

Moving Forward

Now, as year three of COVID-19 begins, mask mandates are being lifted, public gatherings are becoming more common, and life seemingly is becoming more “normal.”

But as the entire world enters the third year of COVID-19, its not over yet, and protecting the most vulnerable remains the top concern, especially in regards to low COVID-19 booster vaccination rates in all three counties.

As of March 15, 2022, Jefferson County had a booster rate of 39.2%, Lewis County’s was 57.1% and St. Lawrence County’s was 56.8%.

“I think our focus now really has to be protecting those that are most vulnerable, for being hospitalized or passing away from COVID,” Lustick noted. “So now, you know, we have that ability, like we do with other diseases, we know who’s the most vulnerable and we know it’s not necessarily dangerous for all age groups. I think it’s really important to think about that.”

“We as a community have learned the importance of public health and not just COVID in general, but maybe some of the underlying conditions that we have in our community that make us more susceptible to certain diseases and that we can work together to try to reduce those other conditions as a prevention map with measures in case of a future outbreak,” Munger concludeded.